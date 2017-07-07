Authorities investigate fatal overnight fire

Authorities say an elderly man was found dead inside a small apartment that caught fire late Thursday.
One Amarillo middle schooler has a plan to make sure no child is left without friends this coming school year, but he needs your help.
An apartment caught fire this evening after an HVAC unit had an electrical malfunction.
Lubbock and Amarillo leaders met today to firm up their alliance.
Governor Greg Abbott is standing with Texas law enforcement, and he asks you to join him.
