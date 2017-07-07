Authorities investigate fatal overnight fire

Authorities say an elderly man was found dead inside a small apartment that caught fire late Thursday.

The Amarillo Fire Department was called the small efficiency, located in the 2100 block of Arthur St., around 11:30 p.m. The victim, who has not been identified, was found deceased near the kitchen of the apartment. Captain Larry Davis said it appears he was the only resident of the building.

The apartment was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived and was under control by 11:58 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office and Special Crimes are investigating.

