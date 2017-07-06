HVAC unit malfunctions, apartment catches fire

An apartment caught fire this evening after an HVAC unit had an electrical malfunction.
Lubbock and Amarillo leaders met today to firm up their alliance.
Governor Greg Abbott is standing with Texas law enforcement, and he asks you to join him.
One person is dead after losing control on the road and crashing yesterday afternoon.
Amarillo will see 80 percent of a solar eclipse, and a local eye doctor's office wants to make sure you can observe it safely.
