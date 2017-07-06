HVAC unit malfunctions, apartment catches fire

An apartment caught fire this evening after an HVAC unit had an electrical malfunction.

At 5:51 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to the Oakridge Apartments at 2727 Virginia Circle.

Crews entered the apartment and found flames coming out of the top of the HVAC unit in a closet. The fire started in the first floor apartment and traveled to the one directly above.

Officials say the flames were quickly extinguished and the fire was under control by 6:12 p.m.

The resident of the apartment said she heard a strange noise from the closet and noticed smoke and flames coming from the closet door.

She quickly left the building with her dog and called 911.

The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction, and it is estimated that repairs will cost $7,500.

