12 arrested, 2 on the run after organized crime investigation

12 people have been arrested and two are on the run after a two-year investigation into an organized crime.

On Wednesday, 12 of the 14 people involved in the organized crime were arrested for drug related criminal activity in the Amarillo area.

Police are still searching for 22-year-old Dominique Renee Gallegos and 25-year-old Gabriel Medrano of Amarillo.

Police have arrested:

Autry Campos-Dowd, 21, of Canyon

Brianna Cole Williams, 23, of Amarillo

Colton Reid Collins, 19, of Pampa

Gustavo Ruiz-Medrano, 25, of Amarillo

Hilda Medrano-DeSanchez, 61, of Amarillo

Jordan Angel Bustoz, 25, of Amarillo

Juan Antonio Chairez, 24, of Amarillo

Kade Davidson Housley, 20, of Amarillo

Reyna Portillo, 21, of Amarillo

Robert Lee Sanchez, 21, of Amarillo

Tohme W. Woolbright, 22, of Amarillo

Walter Vinicio Garcia-Recinos, 22, of Amarillo

Arrest teams from the Randall County Sheriff's Office, Potter County Sheriff's Office, Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety and the Pampa Police Department arrested the 12 suspects.

The individuals are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, moving/laundering money in excess of $300,000 and transporting/delivery of marijuana in excess of 2,000 pounds.

If you have any information on where to find Gallegos and Medrano, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5751.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.