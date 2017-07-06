12 arrested, 2 on the run after organized crime investigation - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

12 arrested, 2 on the run after organized crime investigation

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Randall County Sheriff's Office SOURCE: Randall County Sheriff's Office
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

12 people have been arrested and two are on the run after a two-year investigation into an organized crime.

On Wednesday, 12 of the 14 people involved in the organized crime were arrested for drug related criminal activity in the Amarillo area.

Police are still searching for 22-year-old Dominique Renee Gallegos and 25-year-old Gabriel Medrano of Amarillo.

Police have arrested:

  • Autry Campos-Dowd, 21, of Canyon
  • Brianna Cole Williams, 23, of Amarillo
  • Colton Reid Collins, 19, of Pampa
  • Gustavo Ruiz-Medrano, 25, of Amarillo
  • Hilda Medrano-DeSanchez, 61, of Amarillo
  • Jordan Angel Bustoz, 25, of Amarillo
  • Juan Antonio Chairez, 24, of Amarillo
  • Kade Davidson Housley, 20, of Amarillo
  • Reyna Portillo, 21, of Amarillo
  • Robert Lee Sanchez, 21, of Amarillo
  • Tohme W. Woolbright, 22, of Amarillo 
  • Walter Vinicio Garcia-Recinos, 22, of Amarillo 

Arrest teams from the Randall County Sheriff's Office, Potter County Sheriff's Office, Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety and the Pampa Police Department arrested the 12 suspects. 

The individuals are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, moving/laundering money in excess of $300,000 and transporting/delivery of marijuana in excess of 2,000 pounds.

If you have any information on where to find Gallegos and Medrano, call the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 468-5751. 

