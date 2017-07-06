Amarillo police investigating 8-month-old's death

Amarillo Police are investigating the death of an infant.

On Friday, June 30, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home at 1100 South Carolina on calls of an 8-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

Police say there was evidence the baby had been injured, and detectives from the Special Victims Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

The baby was transported to a local hospital and later died on July 1.

An autopsy has been performed in Lubbock.

This crime is still under investigation. If you have any information on this crime, call Special Crimes at 378-4268.

