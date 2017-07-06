Chalk It Up registration open

Amarillo College wants people to get down and brighten their outdoor mall while competing for money and honors.

The school is hosting its first Chalk It Up event for individuals and teams to create art on the concrete mall outside the College Union Building, north of Southeast 24th Avenue at the Washington Street Campus.

The competition will run from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 29, and there will also be an amateur area for kids to create.

You can register online here.

