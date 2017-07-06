Amarillo and Lubbock mayors firm alliance

Lubbock and Amarillo leaders met today to firm up their alliance.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope are emphasizing cooperation to tackle issues that are important to both cities.

Even though the cities are competitive at times, they have shared interests in issues concerning water, Texas Tech University and lawmaking in Austin.

"I see this as a good, positive connecting point for us to work as partners on things that we've been working on for many years, but any time you get intentional about working on a relationship, it's going to get better," said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. "So, I think good things will come out of this for both of the communities as well as our entire region."

"We find ourselves in situations or opportunities where being a partner with another city would provide us a leg up on a situation," said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.

Another topic discussed by the two mayors was the expansion of Interstate 27.

