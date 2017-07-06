Moore County officials looking for wanted fugitive

Moore County Crime Stoppers are looking for a wanted fugitive.

Eduardo Nuriulu Macias is wanted for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on where to find Macias, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

