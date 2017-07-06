Governor Abbott calls for Texans to stand with law enforcement

Governor Greg Abbott is standing with Texas law enforcement, and he asks you to join him.

To mark the one year anniversary of the attack on Dallas law enforcement, and in honor of all peace officers across the state, Governor Abbott has issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement.

He is asking all Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

"Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation," said Governor Abbott. "It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated. I ask that all Texans come together to show our appreciation for those who keep us safe."

Governor Abbott will also attend and speak at the funeral of San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

