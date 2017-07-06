Governor Abbott calls for Texans to stand with law enforcement

Governor Greg Abbott is standing with Texas law enforcement, and he asks you to join him.
One person is dead after losing control on the road and crashing yesterday afternoon.
Amarillo will see 80 percent of a solar eclipse, and a local eye doctor's office wants to make sure you can observe it safely.
Amarillo residents are invited to attend a public meeting to address policies for downtown Amarillo tonight.
An Oldham County man suspected of multiple crimes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing unregistered firearms silencers.
