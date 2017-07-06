1 person dead after single vehicle crash

One person is dead after losing control on the road and crashing yesterday afternoon.

Around 4:13 p.m., 19-year-old Hernan Torres of Dumas was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck east on SH-102 north of Dalhart.

DPS officials say Torres veered off the roadway and lost control of the pickup. The pickup then rolled over multiple times before stopping at the barrow ditch.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

