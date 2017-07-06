Local eye doctors provide safe sunglasses for eclipse

Amarillo will see 80 percent of a solar eclipse, and a local eye doctor's office wants to make sure you can observe it safely.

Broome Optical has 2,000 pairs of safe sunglasses for viewing the eclipse on August 21.

You can receive a pair if you bring a donation for the Downtown Women's Center to their office at 3408 Olsen Boulevard.

For more information, call Broome Optical at 355-5633.

