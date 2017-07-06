Veteran Resource Center to honor armed forces

The Veterans Resource Center is honoring armed forces tomorrow.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., you can attend Stars and Stripes, a flag raising ceremony dedicated to veterans and support services.

The public is invited to hear remarks by local military personnel and an honor guard with refreshments to follow.

The ceremony will be held in the courtyard at the Veterans Resource Center at 10th and Taylor.

