Amarillo residents invited to discuss policies for downtown

Amarillo residents are invited to attend a public meeting to address policies for downtown Amarillo tonight.

The Downtown Amarillo Urban Design Review Board will hear public comments regarding rules and regulation.

Design standards require residents and business owners in downtown Amarillo to better maintain their properties.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in room 203 of the Simms Building.

The board will also seek approval for new construction along South Tyler Street.

