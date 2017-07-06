Fugitive File: Marcus Robert Rogers

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Marcus Robert Rogers is wanted for an outstanding parole violation warrant with an original charge of dangerous drugs.

Police say he is known to have violent tendencies.

If you have any information on where to find Rogers, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.