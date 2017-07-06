Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. faces up to ten years in prison for federal firearms charges

An Oldham County man suspected of multiple crimes pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing unregistered firearms silencers.

Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. faces up to ten years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 for the federal charges.

According to court documents, members of several law enforcement agencies found the silencers attached to a pistol and two rifles in a safe at Ivy's home on a ranch near Adrian in March.

He also faces charges in Randall County of hiring people to kill a man and arson.

An FBI agent has testified he is also suspected of playing a part in the disappearance of Nicole Moore who has been missing since December.



Ivy was also linked to a woman's disappearance in December

