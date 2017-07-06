Review Board will hear public comments regarding downtown Amarillo

Residents are invited to the Simms Building tonight (July 6) to address policies for downtown Amarillo.
The Downtown Amarillo Urban Design Review Board will hear public comments regarding rules and regulations.
Design standards require residents and businesses owners in downtown Amarillo to better maintain their properties.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, July 6, in room 203 of the Simms Building.
The board will also seek approval for new construction along south Tyler Street.
