Thursday's Weather: Dry day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s

First Alert Weather Outlook for Thursday, July 6

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Temps are in the 60s and low 70s to start off the day under mostly clear skies.

Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the afternoon and evening thanks to a high pressure system that has set up over the area.

This will keep us dry today and Friday. Winds will be light turning out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

It will be another warm day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 90s once again.

Overnight skies remain clear and dry with lows in the 60s.



Temps will remain in the low to mid 90s to end the work week and start off the weekend.

Storm chances return Saturday night into Sunday. Drier air and hotter temps return for the start of next week.

