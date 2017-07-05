Local oral surgeons support higher education

Independence Day weekend is the busiest time of the year for Amarillo's Animal Management and Welfare, and directors and citizens alike are asking people to come reclaim their pets.
One Amarillo mother is speaking out after she says she was verbally attacked for breastfeeding her child.
The City of Pampa Animal Services Department is alerting residents to be on the lookout for bats migrating through the area.
Fireworks sparked a grassfire in Dalhart earlier today.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 5
