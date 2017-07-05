Local oral surgeons support higher education

Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is working to support higher education with a new program called Wisdom for Wisdom.

Wisdom for Wisdom is a program created to ease the financial burden for families by giving a student a wisdom tooth extraction free of charge. This allows the student's family to pay for school textbooks rather than spend the money on the procedure.

"I think we need to shed a light on how students are paying more for textbooks than ever before," said Dr. Paul Wilkinson. "This program will relieve some of these increasing school costs for someone who really needs to support."

You can apply for this program starting today until July 12 by writing a short essay and completing a quiz after watching an instructional video.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.