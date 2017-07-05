Pampa officials alerting residents not to touch bats

The City of Pampa Animal Services Department is alerting residents to be on the lookout for bats migrating through the area.

On June 24, a bat was found on the ground in Pampa that later tested positive for rabies.

No humans were exposed to rabies, but four cats surrounding the bat at the time the animal was collected could have been exposed.

Officials want to remind residents not touch or handle bats.

Officials say bats that are up on a wall or a ceiling are most likely healthy. However, this does not mean that the bats are safe to touch or handle.

If a bat is found on the ground, the bat is possibly sick and should be tested immediately.

If you find a bat in your home, contact Pampa Animal Services to collect the bat and test the animal for rabies.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.