Our Perspective on celebrating America's Independence Day

Flags waving, Fireworks exploding, cooking out in the backyard, lounging around or just smiling as America's Independence Day is remembered.

People celebrate this great holiday in many ways and for good reason.

This is the day we celebrate our Independence from England.

July 4th, 1776 is the day chosen to represent the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America.

This is the day we celebrate our continued freedom from the past and present forces that try to control the USA and the forces that work against our way of life.

This is the day we celebrate the ability to challenge each other and grow into better people.

This is the day we celebrate the thousands that have fought to protect our freedom.

This is the day I quote the great Lee Greenwood song, "I thank my lucky stars, to be living here today cause the flag still stand for freedom and they can't take that away, and I'm proud to be an American"

As you sing the rest of the song, I hope we all remember this freedom came at a price that is paid every day.

Perspective today is that I encourage you take advantage of this freedom: smile, be proud and make something great happen each and every day. Make an impact with your freedom and make this country and world a better place.

