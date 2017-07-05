Grassfire in Dalhart caused by fireworks - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Grassfire in Dalhart caused by fireworks

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department SOURCE: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department
DALHART, TX (KFDA) -

Fireworks sparked a grassfire in Dalhart earlier today.

Around 11:54 a.m., the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a grassfire about two miles from Dalhart on FM 297.

When crews arrived at the fire, they discovered a small grass fire caused by fireworks. The fire was quickly contained.

The area is not currently under a burn ban, but officials want to remind you to be cautious if you are setting off fireworks. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly