Grassfire in Dalhart caused by fireworks

Fireworks sparked a grassfire in Dalhart earlier today.

Around 11:54 a.m., the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a grassfire about two miles from Dalhart on FM 297.

When crews arrived at the fire, they discovered a small grass fire caused by fireworks. The fire was quickly contained.

The area is not currently under a burn ban, but officials want to remind you to be cautious if you are setting off fireworks.

