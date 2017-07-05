Grassfire in Dalhart caused by fireworks

Fireworks sparked a grassfire in Dalhart earlier today.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 5
Local agriculture researchers have taken to the sky to improve their ability to help producers.
A 12 year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning earlier today.
Canyon's Independence Day Celebration attracts people from all over the Panhandle.
