Fireworks displays rescheduled - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fireworks displays rescheduled

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: KFDA SOURCE: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Some area fireworks displays have been rescheduled due to last night's storms. 

Paducah Fire Department has rescheduled the Paducah fireworks display for Friday night at 9:45 p.m. 

Children will be allowed to pop fireworks before the display as well. 

Tulia Volunteer Fire Department has rescheduled Tulia's fireworks display for Friday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as other area fireworks displays are rescheduled. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly