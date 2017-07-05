Fireworks displays rescheduled

Some area fireworks displays have been rescheduled due to last night's storms.

Paducah Fire Department has rescheduled the Paducah fireworks display for Friday night at 9:45 p.m.

Children will be allowed to pop fireworks before the display as well.

Tulia Volunteer Fire Department has rescheduled Tulia's fireworks display for Friday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as other area fireworks displays are rescheduled.

