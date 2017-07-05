Corks and Canvas: Paint Night at the Zoo

The Amarillo Zoo invites you to join them for a fun evening of creating art and sipping some of the areas favorite wines.

Come out to the Amarillo Zoo inside of Thompson Park on July 8th at 6:30 p.m. for Corks and Canvas. While you are there, you will have the opportunity to learn new and simple ways to paint with acrylics courtesy of guest artist Andy Chase. Create your truly unique masterpiece with the zoo's Bengal Tigers. This is a perfect class for beginners to advanced artists.

All supplies for the event will be provided with the $35 admission. Space is limited, so they encourage you to RSVP today. To make a reservation, or learn more about the event, call (806) 671-2817. You must be at least 21 to attend.

To learn more about the zoo, visit amarillozoo.org, or check out their official Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.