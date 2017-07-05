AG researchers take to the sky to help local producers - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

AG researchers take to the sky to help local producers

Source: AgriLife Today Source: AgriLife Today
Source: AgriLife Today Source: AgriLife Today
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Local agriculture researchers have taken to the sky to improve their ability to help producers.

Brent Auvermann, head of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo, said some of the uses of drones with high-tech cameras looking down on fields will include managing crop diseases, predicting yields and even measuring animal health in feedlots.

The center has two drones at its disposal and multiple people licensed to fly them which began late last month.

The main goal is to provide producers with information they can use to make management decisions.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Source: AgriLife Today

Powered by Frankly