Wednesday's Weather: Showers and storms possible later this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, July 5

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Storms from overnight will come to an end leaving us with mostly sunny skies today.

Temps will warm back into the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Temps will remain in the 90s through the week with more showers and storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

