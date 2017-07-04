UPDATE: Clovis boy who contracted cholera from pond has died - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Clovis boy who contracted cholera from pond has died

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

Updated 7/16, 11:23 p.m.:

The 12-year-old Clovis boy who contracted cholera in a pond has died.

Gevion "G" Lewis was rescued from drowning in Hillcrest Pond by first responders on July 4th.

He was in a Lubbock hospital in critical condition after the incident.

A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here

__________________________________________________________________________________

A 12 year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning Tuesday.

At 2:04 p.m. Clovis police and EMS were dispatched to 1201 North Sycamore Street, Hillcrest Park in reference to a near-drowning victim. 

When they arrived, they attempted to recover the 12-year-old boy who was submerged under water in a park. 

The child was stabilized and transported to a Lubbock pediatric intensive care unit, and is listed in critical condition. 

