UPDATE: Clovis boy who contracted cholera from pond has died

Updated 7/16, 11:23 p.m.:
The 12-year-old Clovis boy who contracted cholera in a pond has died.
Gevion "G" Lewis was rescued from drowning in Hillcrest Pond by first responders on July 4th.
He was in a Lubbock hospital in critical condition after the incident.
A GoFundMe account has now been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.
If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.
A 12 year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning Tuesday.
At 2:04 p.m. Clovis police and EMS were dispatched to 1201 North Sycamore Street, Hillcrest Park in reference to a near-drowning victim.
When they arrived, they attempted to recover the 12-year-old boy who was submerged under water in a park.
The child was stabilized and transported to a Lubbock pediatric intensive care unit, and is listed in critical condition.
