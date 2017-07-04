Clovis boy nearly drowns, in critical condition - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Clovis boy nearly drowns, in critical condition

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) -

A 12 year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning earlier today.

At 2:04 p.m. Clovis police and EMS were dispatched to 1201 North Sycamore Street, Hillcrest Park in reference to a near-drowning victim. 

When they arrived, they attempted to recover the 12-year-old boy who was submerged under water in a park. 

The child was stabilized and transported to a Lubbock pediatric intensive care unit, and is listed in critical condition. 

