Clovis boy nearly drowns, in critical condition

A 12 year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning earlier today.
Canyon's Independence Day Celebration attracts people from all over the Panhandle.
After a night of severe storms, residents in Kress are spending their 4th of July cleaning up debris.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.
Authorities have identified a deceased victim and a suspect after an apparent stabbing incident in Amarillo on Saturday.
