Local family looks to rebuild after severe storms

After a night of severe storms, residents in Kress are spending their 4th of July cleaning up debris.

Multiple homes in the area were damaged after an old barn was picked up by the winds.

Metal and wood slammed into the home of Steve and Monica Garcia, ripping into their attic and Steve's workshop.

Steve Garcia said that the storm may have been a setback, but with the help of his community he will persevere .

"It just shows how good family is, friends and our neighbors, it has really helped us out a lot," Garcia said, "It gives us peace. You know we'll be fine, build back up and keep going."

