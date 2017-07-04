Local family looks to rebuild after severe storms

Canyon's Independence Day Celebration attracts people from all over the Panhandle.
Canyon's Independence Day Celebration attracts people from all over the Panhandle.
After a night of severe storms, residents in Kress are spending their 4th of July cleaning up debris.
After a night of severe storms, residents in Kress are spending their 4th of July cleaning up debris.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 4
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 4
Fireworks are the number one reason local urgent care facilities are the busiest on the 4th of July.
Fireworks are the number one reason local urgent care facilities are the busiest on the 4th of July.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.