Canyon's Independence Day Celebration brings together thousands

Canyon's Independence Day Celebration attracts people from all over the Panhandle.

Thousands gathered today in the heart of Canyon to enjoy 4th of July.

A traditional Lions club pancake breakfast kicked off today's events followed by the popular parade.

"If you look around with all these people out here you see Independence Day at its highest," said Verlene Dickson, a director for Veterans Resource Center.

Dickson says she is thankful and appreciates everything veterans have done and what our men and women in the military continue to do.

Once the parade ended the crowd moved into Canyon's town square.

Over 150 vendors were set up along the square, offering family activities for the kids, local shopping and of course a lot of food.

This celebration not only provides the community with entertainment but it also gives Canyon's economy a big boost.

"It's great exposure for us and it is good for people to come out and interact and see what Canyon has to offer," Larry Roberts, a dermatologist for Palo Duro Dermatology said.

Vendors were not the only ones benefiting from the celebration, local businesses say today is one of the busiest days out of the year, and all of the money raised goes back into the community.

Those who attended this mornings festivities say 4th of July is more than a time to enjoy family and friends it is an important reminder that freedom is not free.

"I think it is celebrating how much we love each other and how to light up the sky for everyone who has died in battles and wars," Amarillo resident Faith Cordova said.

Cordova says one of her favorite moments today was watching veterans walk the parade. She says their service means a lot to her and because of them she can enjoy her freedom.

Canyon's celebration will wrap up with live bands and its famous fireworks show at 10 p.m.

For more information you can click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.