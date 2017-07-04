July 4th Weather: Storms will be likely later this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 4

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are starting off the morning with a few showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temps are in the 60s this morning and will warm into the lower 90s today.

Skies will clear leaving us with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Storms will once again develop this afternoon. A few strong storms, possibly a severe storm or two will be likely later this afternoon and evening.

Storms will start in the northwest and move southeast. Large hail, gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

Wednesday will be another similar day with temps in the 90s under mostly sunny skies, with storms possible during the evening.

We should see drier conditions to end the work week with temps remaining in the mid 90s into the weekend.

A few storms may be possible late in the day on Saturday.

