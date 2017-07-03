RV destroyed, another damaged in evening fire

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest days for fire departments across the nation and one area station is urging residents to take precautions after responding to several firework calls this weekend.
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest days for fire departments across the nation and one area station is urging residents to take precautions after responding to several firework calls this weekend.
Traffic should be returning to normal after a heavy police presence in the area of McCormick and Bell.
Traffic should be returning to normal after a heavy police presence in the area of McCormick and Bell.
One man is behind bars and faces multiple charges after attempting to take a gun from an officer and resisting arrest.
One man is behind bars and faces multiple charges after attempting to take a gun from an officer and resisting arrest.
Authorities have identified a deceased victim and a suspect after an apparent stabbing incident in Amarillo on Saturday.
Authorities have identified a deceased victim and a suspect after an apparent stabbing incident in Amarillo on Saturday.
Weather Outlook for Monday, July 3
Weather Outlook for Monday, July 3