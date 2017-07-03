RV destroyed, another damaged in evening fire

One RV is destroyed and another damaged after a fire northwest of Amarillo today.

A little after 6:00 p.m., Potter County Fire and Rescue responded to the call of an RV on fire.

The flames spread to a wood structure behind the RV and caused minor smoke damage to a separate RV and a power line.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

