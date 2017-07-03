Traffic returning to normal after heavy police presence

Traffic should be returning to normal after a heavy police presence in the area of McCormick and Bell.
One man is behind bars and faces multiple charges after attempting to take a gun from an officer and resisting arrest.
Authorities have identified a deceased victim and a suspect after an apparent stabbing incident in Amarillo on Saturday.
Weather Outlook for Monday, July 3
As the 4th of July celebrations continue this week, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare would like to encourage everybody to keep the safety of their pets in mind.
