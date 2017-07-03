Tuesday tax sales event switching location - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday tax sales event switching location

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The tax sales event in Potter County scheduled for Tuesday is changing location.

The event was scheduled to take place at the Santa Fe building in Amarillo. It will instead happen on the front steps of the Potter County courthouse, located in the 500 block of Fillmore.

Bids for items will still begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly