Tuesday tax sales event switching location

One man is behind bars and faces multiple charges after attempting to take a gun from an officer and resisting arrest.
Authorities have identified a deceased victim and a suspect after an apparent stabbing incident in Amarillo on Saturday.
Weather Outlook for Monday, July 3
As the 4th of July celebrations continue this week, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare would like to encourage everybody to keep the safety of their pets in mind.
The City of Amarillo offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th.
