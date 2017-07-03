1 arrested after shooting at a home

One man is now behind bars after shooting at a home yesterday afternoon.

Around 1:38 p.m., officers were called to 205 East Hastings on reports that a person outside that apartment was yelling at someone and shooting a gun.

Police say the caller reported that two bullets had hit the wall of her home in the same group of apartments, and she could hear someone yelling outside.

Another call came in saying a man with no shirt was outside the apartment shooting a handgun.

When officers arrived, they heard a shot inside the apartment. Police say a shirtless man, later identified as 64-year-old Jimmy Don Bowling, walked out onto the porch of the apartment a few moments later carrying a handgun.

Officers ordered him to put the gun down. He placed the gun on top of an air conditioning unit, but police say he would not comply with their directions to move away from the gun.

Police then used a taser to take Bowling and the loaded gun into custody.

Police searched the apartment where they say they found a rifle and a 9mm cartridge case but could not determine what had been shot.

Witnesses say the shots came through the interior room of the apartment and they dropped to the floor to avoid the shots.

No one was injured in this incident.

Bowling was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

