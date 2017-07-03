Woman arrested on indecency with child charge

Authorities arrested a woman Saturday evening who reportedly exposed her breasts to a juvenile.

The Amarillo Police Department said Amer Anoean, 33, was booked into the Potter County Detention Center after the child's parents, who reportedly witnessed the incident, called police.

The parents said the child briefly disappeared near the 400 block of South Harrison and was later found touching Anoean's bosom.

Anoean was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.

