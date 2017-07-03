APD: Woman attacked outside apartment, search for suspect ongoing

A woman retrieving an item from her car was punched in the face by an unknown assailant, according to a report filed early Friday with the Amarillo Police Department.

The woman told police she was attacked in the parking lot of her apartment complex, located in the 4300 block of SW 49 Ave., around 3 a.m. The report said used her keys to stab the man in the neck, causing him to flee the area.

The attacker never spoke to the woman during the incident, which left the apparent victim with minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male with a mustache between 5'7" and 6'0".

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.