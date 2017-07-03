1 dead after Saturday stabbing, authorities say

Authorities have identified a deceased victim and a suspect after an apparent stabbing incident in Amarillo on Saturday.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office says Luis Reyes, 37, was stabbed in the upper chest and arm near the 1900 block of Greg Street. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:30 p.m. and performed first aid to the injured Reyes.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Authorities later identified Adolfo Guerrero, 29, as a suspect in the stabbing after interviewing witnesses to the apparent attack. Witnesses told authorities Guerrero fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival.

He was later located in the area and booked into the Randall County jail on a murder charge.

The case is still under investigation.

