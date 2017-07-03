Amarillo man faces multiple charges after resisting arrest, attempting to take officer's gun

One man is behind bars and faces multiple charges after attempting to take a gun from an officer and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, July 2 at 2:26 a.m., two Amarillo Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of North Garfield on a trespass.

Officers found Alfonso Pando Orosco Jr, 43, inside of a fenced lot at a closed business.

Orosco gave officers a false name when they contacted him. The officers were then able to fully identify him, and found that he had a Parole Warrant for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.

When the officers attempted to place Orosco under arrest for his warrant, he began to physically fight them. Orosco then grabbed one of the officer’s guns while it was in the holster and attempted to take it.

The officer was able to retain control of his firearm while the other officer pulled Orosco away from him. Orosco broke away from the officer.

One of the officers used a taser in attempt to control Orosco, but it was ineffective. The other officer then used his taser on Orosco, but it was also ineffective.

Orosco ran from the scene to the 1000 block of North Garfield. Other officers responded to the area and Orosco was found in the backyard of a residence.

After another struggle, Orosco was taken into custody.

He was arrested for his warrant, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Evading arrest or Detention, Attempting to take a Weapon from a Peace Officer, Failure to Identify Fugitive Intent Giving False Information and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Orosco was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

