Monday's Weather: High temps in the mid to upper 90s, T-Storms possible through Wednesday

Weather Outlook for Monday, July 3

From First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Venable

* T-Storms possible through Wednesday

* 4th of July could be wet

Thunderstorms some severe will once again roll off the mountains of New Mexico.

Its possible they could impact Amarillo again however the coverage will be far less widespread compared to Saturday night.

Monday is looking hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and winds will be from the SW 10-15mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the evening and night time hours.

