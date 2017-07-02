Cavender's raising donations for Special Olympics

Cavender's will be raising money for the Special Olympics Texas.

Throughout the month of July, customers will be able to purchase paper torches for $1.

These torches can be personalized with the buyer's name or the name of a loved one they want to honor.

The torches are to represent Cavender's support of the athletes that compete in the Special Olympics.

The funds raised will go towards providing sports competition and training to more than 58,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state of Texas.

