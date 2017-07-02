Cavender's raising donations for Special Olympics

Before area motorists begin their work week, there are some area lane closures you should be aware of:
Before area motorists begin their work week, there are some area lane closures you should be aware of:
As the 4th of July celebrations continue this week, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare would like to encourage everybody to keep the safety of their pets in mind.
As the 4th of July celebrations continue this week, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare would like to encourage everybody to keep the safety of their pets in mind.
The City of Amarillo offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th.
The City of Amarillo offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th.
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.