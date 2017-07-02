Pizza 9 hosts Meals on Wheels fundraiser

Tomorrow, July 3, Pizza 9 will be donating 25% of their sales to Meals on Wheels.

All you have to do is show them this coupon when you dine in.

Employees say this is one of many ways they're looking to give back to the community.

"We're just trying to help organizations in the community. Trying to help them out, give them donations," said General Manager Heather Goldsmith.

If you miss tomorrow's event, you can still donate on Wednesday, August 2.

