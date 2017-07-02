Independence Day celebrations may frighten pets

As the 4th of July celebrations continue this week, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare would like to encourage everybody to keep the safety of their pets in mind.

Cats and dogs have a keen sense of hearing and are frequently more sensitive to loud noises, especially as they get older.

AAM&W suggests that as fireworks and the celebration continues, pet owners should keep their pets from the noise, and in a quiet, sheltered and escape-proof area of your home.

Pets that are frightened tend to try to run away, which increases the risk of them being hit by a vehicle or picked up by the city.

Other signs that your pet is afraid include:

shaking

trembling

barking

excessive drooling

frantic pacing

attempting to hide

refusing to eat

If your pet is missing, you can use the City of Amarillo's online search tool that will show you the animals that have been picked up by the city.

