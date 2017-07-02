Before area motorists begin their work week, there are some area lane closures you should be aware of:

On Bell Street at I-40, there will be periodic closures of the right turn lanes and turn-around at the bridges. This will help with the placement of temporary traffic signals and lights in the medians and corners of the intersection.

Various lanes will also be closed on the frontage roads in both directions along I-40 from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for seal coat operations.

There are also some ongoing projects that may affect your day:

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

· The left lane of the Interstate 27 North frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

· The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

· The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/South Loop 335)

· The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

· Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

· Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

· On I-40E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

· The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

· The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

· The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

· The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed.

· The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

· The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

· The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

· From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

· The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound South Loop 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

· The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

· The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

· Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

· Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

· Circle Drive is closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

· Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.