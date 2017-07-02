City offices closed for the 4th of July - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

City offices closed for the 4th of July

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: City of Amarillo Source: City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The City of Amarillo offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th.

Locations that will be closed include all Amarillo Public Library locations, the Municipal Court, and Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare. 

 All locations will reopen Wednesday, July 5th. 

Additionally, the Amarillo City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly