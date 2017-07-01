Fight breaks out at First United Bank Center

West Texas A&M University Police Department reports that at 1:20 p.m. a fight between opposing basketball teams broke out at the First United Bank Center.

One male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident broke out at a basketball tournament for girls and boys, 3rd through 12th grades, and is hosted my Mid America Youth Basketball.

The tournament is a non-campus related event, and no WTAMU students or employees were involved.

