Fight breaks out at First United Bank Center

By Alan Stamps, Digital Content Producer
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

West Texas A&M University Police Department reports that at 1:20 p.m. a fight between opposing basketball teams broke out at the First United Bank Center.

One male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The incident broke out at a basketball tournament for girls and boys, 3rd through 12th grades, and is hosted my Mid America Youth Basketball. 

The tournament is a non-campus related event, and no WTAMU students or employees were involved. 

