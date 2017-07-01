Route 66 Celebration shines spotlight on local business

City officials decided this year to host the 4th of July Celebration in downtown Amarillo.

This decision comes after years of traditionally hosting the celebration in John Stiff Park.

With the new location, local business owners hope the celebration helps Amarillo residents discover what they believe to be the "heart of Amarillo."

"I think its a great opportunity for the city and for the business owners," said Dirk Funk, owner of the antique shop, The Roseberry. "When it's put on the outskirts of town, a lot of people miss the heart of Amarillo and small business such as myself and other stores here on sixth street."

Organizers say that hosting the celebration downtown, as well as along traditional Route 66, has given local businesses an opportunity to showcase what they bring to Amarillo.

"I think it means a lot to Amarillo because what we are trying to do is showcase our local businesses, our local families, and our local craftsmen," said Justin Sager, owner of the boutique store, Things Like Us. "We have a lot to offer down here so it's really great to see the city kind of highlight the small businesses."

The celebration kicked off this morning with the Route 66 Heart of Amarillo festival that featured a car show, shopping markets and more, and everything will wrap up with a firework celebration scheduled to start at 9:45 this evening.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.