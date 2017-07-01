Randall County fireworks warning

The Randall County Sheriff's office wants everyone planning to shoot fireworks this holiday week to know the laws involved:

It must be done on private property with the property owner's permission.

fireworks cannot be discharged on any public roadways

publicly owned areas, such as school parking lots, county or state maintained buildings and parking areas, are off limits.

Randall County Sheriff's office will have extra patrols out in rural areas the night of July 4th, and they will issue citations for any violations they observe.