Local law enforcement increasing patrols for holiday weekend

The Amarillo Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety are each increasing their patrols this week.

From Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4, extra patrols will be on the lookout for drunk drivers.

The 4th of July is considered an especially dangerous holiday for motorist with Texas DPS issuing more than 85,000 tickets statewide during the holiday alone.

