Amarillo City Ordinance against fireworks

The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind everyone that there is still a city ordinance against fireworks in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind everyone that there is still a city ordinance against fireworks in Amarillo.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.
With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers.
With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be mindful when receiving suspicious material in the mail after a possible check scam was reported.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be mindful when receiving suspicious material in the mail after a possible check scam was reported.