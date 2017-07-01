Amarillo City Ordinance against fireworks

The Amarillo Police Department wants to remind everyone that there is still a city ordinance against fireworks in Amarillo.

The city ordinance prohibits the possession, discharging, manufacture, storage, sale or handling of any firework within the city limits.

The ordinance has been in effect for more than 30 years, and violators can expect a fine up to $2,000 per violation.

If area residents have fireworks they need to dispose of, they can call the Fireworks Amnesty Program at (806) 378-9092.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.