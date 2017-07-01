Amarillo police investigating early morning shooting

Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., officers were called to 1600 North Manhattan on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, the victim was lying on the ground while people at the scene performed life saving measures.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Aaron Jerrard Lancaster, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A juvenile was taken into custody.

An autopsy will be performed in Lubbock.

Police are still investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468.

