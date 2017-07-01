Amarillo police investigating early morning shooting

Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
Around 4:00 a.m., officers were called to 1600 North Manhattan on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, the victim was lying on the ground while people at the scene performed life saving measures.
The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Aaron Jerrard Lancaster, was transported to the hospital where he later died.
A juvenile was taken into custody.
An autopsy will be performed in Lubbock.
Police are still investigating this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call the Special Crimes Unit at (806) 378-9468.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
Amarillo Police are investigating after a shooting early this morning.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.
4th of July Celebrations across the panhandle.
With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers.
With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be mindful when receiving suspicious material in the mail after a possible check scam was reported.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be mindful when receiving suspicious material in the mail after a possible check scam was reported.
The High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City have teamed up and created a Food to Health program.
The High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City have teamed up and created a Food to Health program.