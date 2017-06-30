Storm sewer construction to begin in southwest Amarillo

With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers.

Flooding on south Soncy is common when it rains hard in the city, and that's something they'll begin to fix in the next month.

Playa lake #7, which is off Soncy behind the Greenways neighborhood, will have to be emptied and excavated to construct a storm drain for future flooding in the area.

"That is excavation particularly for the installation of this storm sewer pipe," said Kyle Schniederjan, City Engineer.

Even then, this will significantly increase the amount of water the playa lake can hold before it reaches flood level.

Once the water is drained, workers will install piping from the playa lake, under Soncy Road, all the way west to Helium Road.

This will close part of Soncy for a while while the pipes are installed.

"We're working very closely with TxDOT and coordinating those construction activities to make sure that's as minimal as possible," said Schniederjan. "But construction is disruptive, and we've got to get that pipeline under Soncy."

There's not much out there now, but Arden Road, which is just southeast of this playa lake, will eventually extend that far as more development continues in the area.

This will be a pretty long process that is scheduled to start in 20 to 30 days, and take a total of 320 work days.

