Storm sewer construction to begin in southwest Amarillo

With housing developments continuing to go up in southwest Amarillo, you can expect even more road construction in the area soon as the city works to install storm sewers.
The High Plains Food Bank and Heal the City have teamed up and created a Food to Health program.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office is advising residents to be mindful when receiving suspicious material in the mail after a possible check scam was reported.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
